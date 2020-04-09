Churches come up with creative ways to celebrate Easter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Churches are finding creative ways to give their members a meaningful Easter experience despite not being able to gather because of the pandemic.

At Church of the Harvest, staff members are putting together “Easter at Home” boxes for families. They’re filled with candy, prayer cards and scriptures people can use to follow along with services online.

Many churches are now live streaming service.

The Archdiocese of Oklahoma City has canceled all public masses until further notice.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is asking people to refrain from non-essential domestic travel during the holiday weekend.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage