Church’s trailer, along with all their equipment and supplies, stolen early Tuesday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A 26-foot trailer may not seem like much to some, however, to the Church Under the Bridge, it’s everything.

“Our entire church fits into this trailer,” said Skye Ransom, the pastor for Church Under the Bridge.

Now, the trailer and all the equipment are gone. It was stolen out of a lot early Tuesday morning that HIS paint company let them use to park it. The thief cut the lock, hooked up their truck to it and drove off with all the equipment they used to have their Sunday services.

“We have chairs, we have a full sound system, we have all of our tables, we have donations that we hand out,” Ransom said.

The pandemic halted their services that they hold under a bridge at Oklahoma City Boulevard and Virginia Avenue. The services have been held every single Sunday in front of about 75 people per week for almost a decade. Those audience numbers grow to more than 350 at times.

“We are aimed mostly for Oklahoma City’s homeless and any lost, or displaced or broken,” Ransom said.

The pandemic brought that to a halt for the first time.

“It was a big hit for us,” Ransom said. “It was a lot of tears because we’ve become so close to our congregation – they’re family.”

That’s not the only hit they’ve taken though. The second blow came with their trailer being stolen.

“It was probably more than $25,000 worth of stuff we’ve saved over the years,” she said.

Surveillance video caught the truck leaving the parking lot. Though, Ransom said they haven’t found out who took it all just yet.

“God bless you my friends, there is so much more. Come into our church, we would have given you the shirts off our back,” she said.

Some of the items were not wanted though. Things like their chairs that were in the trailer were found dumped in front of another church hours after the trailer was stolen. Ransom said she won’t hold in anger, instead praying for those who stole the trailer that gave to so many.

“We hope above all that those things bring a spiritual awakening and bring someone to Christ,” she said. “I mean, God will prevail.”

Ransom added that they are trying to come up with fundraisers to gather new equipment. However, she said they will meet for services after the pandemic whether they have the equipment or not.

