City of Edmond declares state of emergency, enacts restrictions

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, the city of Edmond has declared a state of emergency and authorizes restrictions on bars, restaurants, and various other venues.

Beginning at midnight, bars without food, hookah, cigar, and vape lounges, gyms, movie theatres, and food courts must be closed to the public until at least April 6.

Also beginning at midnight, restaurants, bars, breweries, etc. are limited to delivery and carry-out options for their products until at least April 6.

Special event permits for the city have been revoked until April 19.

All those utilizing Citylink buses must maintain 3 ft. of distance from others.

City utilities will remain on regardless of ability to pay.