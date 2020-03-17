City of Edmond expected to issue Declaration of Emergency

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond is expected to issue a Declaration of Emergency due to COVID-19.

The Edmond City Council is expected to adopt a Declaration of Emergency related to community spread of COVID-19 that would be signed into effect by Mayor Dan O’Neil.

A special meeting of the City Council will take place on Wednesday, March 18, at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located at 20 South Littler.

Under the Declaration of Emergency, the city will implement new measures to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in Edmond.

Effective immediately upon signing of the Declaration of Emergency:

The city is revoking all previously approved special event permits between March 19 – April 19.

All events or meetings of 50 or more people at city owned-operated facilities are suspended until further notice.

The city manager is directed to not discontinue water and utility services for customers unable to pay their bills for a period of 30 days.

All Citylink passengers must maintain a distance of at least 3 feet from other users when possible.

And, the City of Edmond will be taking measures in the coming days to limit access to some city buildings.

For more information, visit this website.