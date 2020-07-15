City of Edmond takes further measures against COVID-19

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is urging community members to wear face masks to push back the continuing increase of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond city officials are taking additional measures to protect community members from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials amended the city’s Declaration of Emergency related to the community spread of COVID-19. The previous version of the declaration had been in place since June 15.

The amendments to the Declaration of Emergency are as follows:

• All businesses open to the public are required to post conspicuous signs by July 20, 2020, at all entrances to inform all customers, users, and visitors of the business’ policies and practices regarding face coverings/masks for their employees, as well as any requirements for customers, users, and visitors. A simple template is available here, or businesses can use a custom design. Businesses are also encouraged to work with disabled and special needs customers as needed related to communicating your safety measures.

• All on-premise staff in restaurants, breweries, wineries, taverns, shopping mall food courts, food halls, cafeterias, bars, night clubs, and any other food service are strongly encouraged to wear facial masks or coverings while on duty.

• All breweries, wineries, bars, including taverns, night clubs, and other similar drinking establishments shall offer indoor seating in a staggered manner so that customer groups are socially distanced, and to avoid standing.

• Businesses with theater-style seating where persons gather for presentation or entertainment shall offer seating in a staggered manner so that customer groups are socially distanced. These businesses include, but are not limited to, movie and live theaters, concert halls, sporting venues, amusement parks, places of worship, wedding venues, event venues, and funeral homes.

The amended Declaration of Emergency remains in effect through at least Aug. 3, 2020.

Norman and Stillwater have both passed measures requiring that community members wear either a face mask or face covering when in public. Oklahoma City officials on Thursday will consider a face mask ordinance.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will not enact a statewide mandate to wear face masks in public, but said he will not oppose municipalities that do pass such mandates.

Dr. Dale Bratzler, a top OU Medicine doctor, spoke with KFOR last week and said he supports a mask mandate in the state. He said reporting and analysis of COVID-19 numbers in Oklahoma has not conveyed the seriousness of the current situation.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma over a 24-hour period.

Oklahoma has had 21,738 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

