City of Edmond to move into Phase II of reopening plan

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Edmond plans to reopen public recreation areas in accordance with Phase II of the state’s reopening plan.

Edmond city officials issued a news release Thursday stating that on Friday, May 15, the city will reopen the following with appropriate social distancing rules in place:

• City-owned or operated sports fields and leagues

• Fitness courts and playgrounds in parks

Edmond’s city offices will remain closed to the public until Phase III of the state’s reopening, according to the news release.

State leaders announced on Thursday that they are preparing to move Oklahoma into Phase II of the reopening plan.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, on April 22, announced the three-phased ‘Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) plan’ to reopen the state’s economy starting April 24.

Phase I allowed the following businesses to reopen April 24:

• Personal care businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers can reopen for appointments only, must adhere to sanitation protocols, and follow guidelines posted on the Oklahoma Department of Commerce website regarding social distancing between customers and visitors at personal care businesses.

• State parks and outdoor recreation should be reopened

• Grocery stores should continue to maintain hours for vulnerable populations

Phase I also allowed for the following businesses to reopen on May 1:

• Dining, entertainment, movie theatres and sporting venues can operate using CDC recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Gyms can reopen if they adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation

protocols.

• Places of worship can reopen for in-person meetings or worship if they leave every other row or pew open and adhere to CDC-recommended social distancing and sanitation protocols, plus the recommended guidelines from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

• Bars should remain closed.

• Tattoo Parlors can reopen for appointments only and must adhere to sanitation protocol and social distancing protocols for distancing between customers and visitors.

The OURS plan allows the state to proceed to Phase II if hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 days.

Phase II allows the following:

• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper social distancing and sanitation protocols

• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited

• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy, where applicable and appropriate, and under social distancing and sanitation protocols.

• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing protocols

• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen

The state can proceed to Phase III if hospital and incident rates remain at a manageable level for 14 days.

Phase III allows the following:

• Employers can resume unrestricted staffing of worksites

• Summer camps (church and school) can open

• Visits to senior care facilities and hospitals should still be prohibited

“As a reminder, all Edmond citizens are encouraged to take extra measures to put a physical distance of six feet between yourself and other people, wash your hands regularly and to consider wearing a cloth facial covering when in a public setting as recommended by the CDC to further reduce virus risk. The City of Edmond will continue to follow the guidance of the Oklahoma City-County Health Department, the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control,” the news release states.

