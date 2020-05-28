City of Norman to proceed into Phase 2 of Healthier at Home plan

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Norman will proceed into Phase 2 of its Healthier at Home plan on Friday, reopening businesses and public facilities as gating criteria continues to be met.

“While we did see a slight spike in the number of new cases, this was expected as we began reopening and I’m pleased to see that the number leveled back out,” Mayor Breea Clark is quoted as saying in a city news release. “Our partners at the Cleveland County Health Department, the University of Oklahoma, and the Chickasaw Nation are all working together to track new cases and ensure that we can continue to safely re-open our community safely. The slight uptick in cases reminds us that this virus is still here and we need to be vigilant in washing our hands, social distancing and wearing facial coverings.”

Phase 2 allows the following businesses and public facilities to open:

• Community pools can open provided sanitation protocols are followed and overall capacity at any given time is limited to 50 percent of the maximum capacity that has previously been determined by the appropriate regulatory authority.

• Gyms that under normal operations are unable to comply with social distancing requirements may open provided employees wear face coverings, masks, scarfs, or other materials that can be worn over the nose and mouth and group size is limited to the maximum extent possible.

• Summer camps can open provided sanitation protocols are followed and employees wear masks.

• Bars can open provided sanitation protocols are met, standing room only areas are limited by 50 percent of the maximum capacity, and employees are provided masks.

• Retail stores can increase capacity to 75 percent of their maximum capacity.

City officials encourage community members to continue wearing face coverings, maximize physical distance from others when in public and avoid socializing in groups larger than 25 people, the news release states.

Officials also ask that residents who are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population to continue following safer-at-home guidelines.

Phase 3 is scheduled to begin on June 12.

Click here for more information on the Healthier at Home plan.

