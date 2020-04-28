City officials recommend business owners flush water lines before reopening

Restaurants across the metro see empty tables amid COVID-19 concerns

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City’s Utilities Department recommend that business owners flush their water lines before reopening their businesses.

A phased reopening of businesses began this past Friday as personal care businesses were allowed to reopen, but with appointment only business. The second part of the first phase will begin May 1. Businesses – including gyms, movie theaters and restaurants – can begin opening as long as they have strict social distancing measures in place.

Many businesses will have been closed for roughly a month.

“It’s important to flush the lines of stagnant water in the plumbing system,” a City of Oklahoma City news release states.

The Utilities Department recommends businesses put a comprehensive flushing plan into their reopening schedule.

“Flush hot water lines at every tap for several minutes, then flush the cold water lines at every tap for several minutes. Consider draining water heaters, then flushing the lines once the heating tank has re-filled,” the news release states.

Utility personnel stress that restaurant personnel should flush all kitchen lines, including sinks, dishwashers, ice makers and similar appliances, and should also consider emptying and refilling ice makers and other appliances pull water direction from water taps.

“Best practices may vary for each type of establishment, including the length of time lines need to be flushed. Contact a licensed plumber if you have questions,” the news release states.

