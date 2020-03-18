City Rescue Mission implements action plan to address COVID-19 threat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City has implemented a plan of action to address the threat of COVID-19.

The nonprofit organization that helps the homeless in Oklahoma City says it is on the “frontlines in providing care to our most vulnerable citizens and we feel strongly that it is our responsibility to protect them, care for them, and to keep them safe as possible.”

The following has been implemented at City Rescue Mission:

Since March 10, all volunteer opportunities were suspended until further notice.

A health questionnaire has been added to the intake process to assess the health of anyone seeking services.

City Rescue Mission is providing personal protective equipment for client services staff members.

The frequency in cleaning has been increased.

If the need arises, designated isolated spaces have been created for clients who might be ill.

The organization is meeting with other service providers, as well as state and federal leadership, to stay informed of necessary information related to COVID-19.

Team members are being cross-trained to ensure critical services are continuous.

Officials with the organization say now, more than ever, the homeless population needs help.

Here are ways City Rescue Mission says the public can help:

Pray with them.

Financial support. Donate here.

Donate needed items. The organization will be limiting any donations that COVID-19 can be transmitted on. They continue to accept donations that are essential for day-to-day operations such as toiletries, pre-packaged, non-perishable food and sanitizing items.