City versus state rules for reopening businesses

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Governor Kevin Stitt has announced salons will be able to open on April 24, that doesn’t override the rules in cities that have emergency proclamations in place until April 30.

“If you’re a resident of a city, you’re subject to your local laws, then you’re subject to your state laws. For example, where this has come into an issue is virtually all of Oklahoma cities across the state have prohibited personal care services already through the end of the month. I mean, that’s been in place since April 2nd, and the governor knew that. When he made that pronouncement yesterday about hair salons and nail salons, and he said that at his press conference that this doesn’t take effect in cities that already have a proclamation in place. So, it really only affects maybe hair salons and nail salons that are in unincorporated areas, perhaps outside of a city. So it’s not very far reaching,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said.

Holt also took to social media to clear up the confusion in a post that reads in part, “In every single respect, other than the relatively minor issue of hair and nail salons, there is no functional difference between the state and local proclamations.”

The State Board of Cosmetology says while they don’t break down the number of businesses per city, there are 5,600 hair salons and 900 nail salons in the state.

Executive Director Sherry Lewelling says she didn’t expect salons to be in the first phase of reopening.

“I was little surprised. I expected us to be in the third phase of the opening just because there’s not any service we do that we can abide by the safe distance rule, because we are hands-on and we get up close and personal with clients,” she said.

She says some salons are holding off on opening too soon, but those that are opening will be taking extra precautions.

Norman Mayor Breea Clark says without a plan for proper testing or contact tracing, the Governor’s plan to open so soon isn’t a good idea.

“If we go too fast, we’ll have to start all over again and that’ll be devastating for the morale of the community but obviously the economy as well,” she said. “You get one shot at managing a pandemic, and rushing to open up is the absolute wrong thing to do.”

