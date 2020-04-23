City vs. state rules for reopening businesses

Gov. Kevin Stitt announcing that businesses will begin to reopen on Friday.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even though Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that salons can open on April 24, it doesn’t supersede emergency proclamations already in place in cities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman.

Salons will have to wait until those executive orders expire after April 30.

The Executive Director of the State Board of Cosmetology says she was surprised that salons were included in the first phase of reopening. Some salons have chosen to not open right away as a safety precaution.

