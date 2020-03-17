Breaking News
Closings and Delays
Live Now
News at 9
graphic saying latest coronavirus coverage

Cleveland County court changes procedures indefinitely due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County courthouse is changing its procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and take additional steps as necessary for public safety,” said Commissioner Harold Haralson. “We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our employees, state court employees, and our citizens conducting business here.”

The following changes are now in place:

  • Public access to the courthouse will be the through the west entrance only
  • All events at the county fairgrounds have been canceled until further notice
  • Meetings not subject to the open meetings act, and will be limited to ten people or less
  • Each department within the county is taking steps to safeguard staff and limit points of access
  • Increase public access to hand sanitizer stations
  • Limit work-related travel
  • Encourage the public to conduct county business online, mail, and phone whenever possible
  • All sheriff sales are postponed
  • Jail visitation will be by remote only

All these steps are effective immediately and will continue until further notice.

Share this story

Graphic with the Oklahoma Coronaviru hotline number

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter