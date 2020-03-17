Cleveland County court changes procedures indefinitely due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County courthouse is changing its procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and take additional steps as necessary for public safety,” said Commissioner Harold Haralson. “We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our employees, state court employees, and our citizens conducting business here.”

The following changes are now in place:

Public access to the courthouse will be the through the west entrance only

All events at the county fairgrounds have been canceled until further notice

Meetings not subject to the open meetings act, and will be limited to ten people or less

Each department within the county is taking steps to safeguard staff and limit points of access

Increase public access to hand sanitizer stations

Limit work-related travel

Encourage the public to conduct county business online, mail, and phone whenever possible

All sheriff sales are postponed

Jail visitation will be by remote only

All these steps are effective immediately and will continue until further notice.