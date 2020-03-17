Cleveland County court changes procedures indefinitely due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County courthouse is changing its procedures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, and take additional steps as necessary for public safety,” said Commissioner Harold Haralson. “We are committed to maintaining a safe environment for our employees, state court employees, and our citizens conducting business here.”
The following changes are now in place:
- Public access to the courthouse will be the through the west entrance only
- All events at the county fairgrounds have been canceled until further notice
- Meetings not subject to the open meetings act, and will be limited to ten people or less
- Each department within the county is taking steps to safeguard staff and limit points of access
- Increase public access to hand sanitizer stations
- Limit work-related travel
- Encourage the public to conduct county business online, mail, and phone whenever possible
- All sheriff sales are postponed
- Jail visitation will be by remote only
All these steps are effective immediately and will continue until further notice.