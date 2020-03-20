Cleveland County opens drive-thru farmers market

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – While many American families are only leaving their homes to head to the grocery store, Cleveland County is working to make sure that shoppers can enjoy fresh, local food and support Oklahoma farmers.

Beginning immediately, the public will be able to order fresh produce and food items directly through local farmers and pick up the orders at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds without ever leaving their vehicles.

Participating vendors will be setup in the parking lot on Saturday mornings and Tuesday evenings to deliver orders that are purchased in advance.

For safety reasons, vendors will not be allowed to set up or sell items that have not been purchased in advance.

“It’s important that we come together as a community to support local businesses during these difficult times,” Cleveland County Commissioner Darry Stacy said. “This is especially true for our local farmers, who work year- round to provide fresh, healthy food options to the public.”

Cleveland County has postponed community events at the fairgrounds, including the opening of the Norman Farm Market 2020 season.

“While the farmer’s market season has been postponed in a traditional sense, we highly encourage customers to get in contact with participating farms. Many of our vendors have existing farm stands, and have even offered to deliver to your home,” Norman Farm Market Manager Kate Cooper said.