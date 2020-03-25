Commercial driver license & commercial learner permit expiration extended in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety is extending expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits.

The Department of Public Safety announced the extension Wednesday. The extension pertains to all commercial driver licenses and commercial learner permits that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

The department previously extended the expiration date of all Oklahoma identification cards, Oklahoma Class D driver licenses, Oklahoma commercial driver licenses and handicap placards that had an expiration date either on or after Feb. 15, 2020.

These actions have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a Department of Public Safety news release.

“The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has authorized the extension of the expiration dates of Commercial Learner Permits (CLPs) and Commercial Driver Licenses (CDLs) that expired on or after March 1, 2020. CLPs and CDLs that expired on or after March 1, 2020 will be extended and considered valid until June 30, 2020,” an ODPS news release states.

Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices across Oklahoma will only be open to online appointments. All driving tests (skills testing) for Class D and CDL licenses are discontinued until further notice.

Click here for options to renew or replace Oklahoma Class D Driver Licenses or Oklahoma Identification Cards by mail or online.

