Community donates after KFOR story on senior citizens’ lack of essentials

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The COVID-19 pandemic is bringing out the best in humanity.

People coming from all over, stepping up to help those who can have a hard time helping themselves.

On Friday, KFOR ran a story about seniors needing help.

“Most of our seniors are on fixed income, so I’m seeing people using newspaper as toilet paper, people kind of scrounging around to work with their communities,” said Valir Health employee Regina Anaya.

She says the seniors she was visiting were unable to get even the basics.

“Eggs, milk, that runs out really quick for them and they’re having to choose between paying for their medications or getting the food that they essentially need,” said Anaya.

After this story originally aired, the phones started ringing.

People coming from all over Monday morning to spread some joy, and of course donate food, toilet paper, and even toothpaste.

“That’s what will get us all through this. It’s the type of things that help people,” said Oklahoma City resident Rickey Carr.

The Romano family, all members of the church New Song People, rallied their friends and congregations bring trucks full of stuff.

“It was a day notice and I just said do what you can - one roll of toilet paper, one thing of soap,” said Christen Romano.

One special addition: cards. The family brought 260 cards, written by all ages, to put a smile on someone's face.

"I wrote a scripture on them, on the rest I would write a pretty picture on the other side of the cards,” said Addison Romano.

“I wrote also scriptures and smiley faces at the end," her little sister Gabrielle added.

Those little smiley faces are going a long way.

“We’re all kind of experiencing this a little bit differently, so to see everybody rally around has been really cool,” said Josh Romano.

Valir Health says they will continue to take donations, along with New Song People.

If you would like to donate, just call (405) 609-3688. You will be directed to the parking lot at Valir PACE, located at 721 N.W. 6th in Oklahoma City, so you can donate items without leaving your car.

