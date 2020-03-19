Congressman Tom Cole self-quarantining after being around U.S. Rep. who tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Another Oklahoman in the United States House of Representatives has decided to self-quarantine after learning that a colleague tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday morning, Congressman Tom Cole announced his decision to self-quarantine until March 27.

Cole says he made the decision after learning that a Republican member of Congress tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“On Wednesday evening, I was informed by the Attending Physician of Congress that my friend Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart has tested positive for COVID-19. While I have no symptoms and feel fine, I was around him for an extended period last week. Out of an abundance of caution, I am following the doctor’s instructions to self-quarantine until March 27.

“During this time, I remain fully engaged in the U.S. response to this coronavirus, and operations in my offices continue. As Congress considers the next steps for legislation to help the American people during this crisis, I encourage all Oklahomans and Americans to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. For the health and safety of us all, continue taking seriously the precautions outlined by the President’s Coronavirus Task Force and the guidance of our local and state leaders and health authorities. Remain vigilant in washing your hands, disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily, cover your mouth when you cough, stay home and away from others when you’re sick and avoid groups of more than 10 people. We can and will get through this together.” Congressman Tom Cole

Another Oklahoman, Congresswoman Kendra Horn, announced that she also was self-quarantining because she was in contact with Rep. Ben McAdams, of Utah.

McAdams recently learned that he also tested positive for COVID-19.

Horn says she is not displaying any symptoms but is self-quarantining as a precaution.