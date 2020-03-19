Congresswoman Kendra Horn to self-quarantine after having contact with U.S. Rep. who tested positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn is going to self-quarantine after she was in contact with another U.S. representative who tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Horn was in contact with Ben McAdams, of Utah.

McAdams said over the weekend, he developed “mild, cold-like symptoms” and called his doctor.

He isolated himself in his home, and says over the next few days, his symptoms got worse, developing a fever, dry cough, and labored breathing.

On Tuesday, McAdams was tested for COVID-19 and found out on Wednesday the test was positive.

He has remained in self-isolation since Saturday evening.

Because Horn was in contact with McAdams last week, under the advice of House of Representatives medical staff, she is going to self-quarantine for two weeks as a precaution.

“COVID-19 has disrupted the lives and communities of all Oklahomans,” said Congresswoman Horn. “In order to reduce and mitigate the spread of this illness in our community, I am taking the precaution of going into a two-week self-quarantine at my doctor’s advice. I will continue my work to deliver answers and resources to people in Oklahoma’s Fifth District. We are all in this together.”

The self quarantine will last two weeks until March 28, counting from her contact with Rep. McAdams.

She is not displaying any symptoms of the coronavirus.