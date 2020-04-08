1  of  2
Consumer Alert: Insight into the Oklahoma unemployment surge

Over 135,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in Oklahoma in just the past three weeks.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Unemployment claims continue to surge in Oklahoma, and the struggle to handle the surge persists.

More and more jobs are being lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses have closed to slow the virus' spread.

A virtual town hall meeting has been set up by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission for 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, to help out-of-work Oklahomans navigate these difficult times.

Robin Roberson with the Employment Security Commission joined News 4 by Skype to answer questions about the unemployment crisis in Oklahoma.

Watch the above video to hear Roberson’s insight into this important issue.

Individuals who would like to participate in the virtual town hall may do so at this link on Friday.

