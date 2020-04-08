Consumer Alert: Insight into the Oklahoma unemployment surge

Over 135,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in Oklahoma in just the past three weeks.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Unemployment claims continue to surge in Oklahoma, and the struggle to handle the surge persists.

More and more jobs are being lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses have closed to slow the virus' spread.

Over 135,000 initial unemployment claims were filed in the state in just the past three weeks.

A virtual town hall meeting has been set up by the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission for 1 p.m. Friday, April 10, to help out-of-work Oklahomans navigate these difficult times.

Robin Roberson with the Employment Security Commission joined News 4 by Skype to answer questions about the unemployment crisis in Oklahoma.

Individuals who would like to participate in the virtual town hall may do so at this link on Friday.

