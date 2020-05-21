Consumer Watch: Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Oklahoma’s beef industry

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma’s cattle industry is feeling the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many meat packing plants have temporarily closed due to the spread of coronavirus, forcing Oklahoma ranchers to continue feeding their cattle.

While cattlemen struggle financially, consumers anxiously search store aisles for available meat.

Derrell Peel, a livestock marketing specialist with OSU, joined KFOR via Skype on Wednesday to share information on where the beef industry is heading.

Watch the above video for Peel’s insight into the state of Oklahoma’s beef industry.

