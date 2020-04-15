Contractor at Vance Air Force Base tests positive for coronavirus

GARFIELD, Okla. (KFOR) – A part-time contractor at Vance Air Force Base in Garfield has tested positive for COVID-19.

The contractor is now off base in home isolation, according to a 71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs Office news release.

Vance officials have launched a contact tracing process to notify individuals who may have come in contact with the contractor.

“We’ve been actively working with the Garfield County Health Department and our downtown partners to mitigate transmission of the virus,” said 71st Flying Training Wing Commander Colonel Corey Simmons. “Like every other military installation, we’ve been planning for this since COVID-19 first emerged on our shores and have taken measures to ensure the safety of our personnel while still completing the mission. Pilot production is mission essential to the Air Force and the nation and you’ll continue to see Vance tails in the sky as long as we can safely sustain operations,” said Simmons.

The base remains at Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie.

“There are no immediate additional restrictions in place, however, some may be implemented in the future as determined by the installation leadership,” the news release states.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage