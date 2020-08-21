Cordell kindergarten student tests positive for COVID-19

CORDELL, Okla. (KFOR) – A kindergarten student in Cordell, Okla., has tested positive for COVID-19.

Cordell Public Schools issued a news release stating that school officials were notified on Thursday that the kindergarten student tested positive for coronavirus.

“Other students did come in close contact with the infected student. The parents of these students have been notified,” the news release states. “These students will be quarantined. By following the CDC guidelines as well as the Oklahoma State Health Department guidance, we will work to contain the spread of the virus.”

The school district will follow COVID-related safety procedures by disinfecting classrooms and all areas of the school, recommending masks and social distancing, according to the news release.

School officials will also restrict visitors inside school buildings and modify bus routes to reduce the number of bus riders, according to the news release.

“The infected student was not a bus rider,” the news release states.

The Centers for Disease, Control and Prevention recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

“If you would like additional information on COVID-19, please visit www.coronavirus.health.ok.gov or contact the Kiowa County Health Department at 580-726-3316,” the news release states.

