Coronavirus cases continue to climb in Oklahoma as positive tests top 44

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As world leaders continue to take precautions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health say the number of confirmed cases in the Sooner State has grown.

On Thursday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

So far, there have been four hospitalizations and one death associated with novel coronavirus in Oklahoma.

The patients are in the following counties:

Canadian – 2

Cleveland – 8

Custer – 1

Grady- 1

Jackson -1

Kay – 2

Logan-1

McClain -1

Oklahoma – 18

Pawnee – 1

Payne -1

Stephens – 1

Tulsa – 5

Washington – 1.

According to health department data, the patients range in age from less than 1-year-old to 79-years-old. New data indicates that two patients are children. In all, 21 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.

At this point, officials are still waiting on test results for at least 250 patients.

(Photo by Thomas Imo/Photothek via Getty Images)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Tables at an Oklahoma City Starbucks are blocked off to prevent diners from eating in. Officials say it is all in an attempt to force social distancing.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case