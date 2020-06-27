Coronavirus climb continues in Oklahoma; OSDH reports 299 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic continues to climb in Oklahoma with 299 new coronavirus cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.

There have now been 12,642 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported on Friday that there were 12,343 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March.

There have been seven additional COVID-19 deaths, include two deaths in the past 24 hours; 384 people in the state have died from COVID-19 so far, according to OSDH.

The seven additional deaths include the following:

• One in Tulsa County, a female in the 50-64 age group.

• One in Caddo County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

• One in McCurtain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• Two in Muskogee County, a male in the 65 and older age group and a female in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Wagoner County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

• One in Washington County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

OSDH reports that 329 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19; a total of 1,440 people have been hospitalized because of coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A total of 9,155 people in Oklahoma have recovered from coronavirus, and there have been 313,021 negative COVID-19 tests so far.

Source: Oklahoma State Department of Health

The COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 111 (4 deaths) (97 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 18 (9 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (30 recovered)

Beckham: 11 (8 recovered)

Blaine: 14 (11 recovered)

Bryan: 85 (1 death) (59 recovered)

Caddo: 184 (11 deaths) (167 recovered)

Canadian: 249 (3 deaths) (182 recovered)

Carter: 82 (1 death) (61 recovered)

Cherokee: 74 (1 death) (53 recovered)

Choctaw: 110 (1 death) (101 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 795 (40 deaths) (570 recovered)

Coal: 7 (5 recovered)

Comanche: 391 (5 deaths) (350 recovered)

Cotton: 6 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 19 (17 recovered)

Creek: 139 (7 deaths) (111 recovered)

Custer: 54 (46 recovered)

Delaware: 127 (16 deaths) (97 recovered)

Dewey: 5 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 64 (2 deaths) (51 recovered)

Garvin: 62 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Grady: 130 (5 deaths) (113 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 8 (7 recovered)

Hughes: 7 (3 recovered)

Jackson: 35 (3 deaths) (26 recovered)

Jefferson: 5 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 10 (8 recovered)

Kay: 91 (7 deaths) (65 recovered)

Kingfisher: 26 (17 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Latimer: 9 (1 deaths) (6 recovered)

Le Flore: 30 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Lincoln: 28 (2 deaths) (23 recovered)

Logan: 41 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Love: 29 (26 recovered)

Major: 8 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 25 (19 recovered)

Mayes: 76 (4 deaths) (55 recovered)

McClain: 142 (4 deaths) (119 recovered)

McCurtain: 406 (4 deaths) (168 recovered)

McIntosh: 49 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Murray: 18 (13 recovered)

Muskogee: 105 (11 deaths) (71 recovered)

Noble: 37 (24 recovered)

Nowata: 33 (1 death) (26 recovered)

Okfuskee: 13 (7 recovered)

Oklahoma: 2,600 (69 deaths) (1,876 recovered)

Okmulgee: 54 (36 recovered)

Osage: 156 (8 deaths) (123 recovered)

Ottawa: 44 (2 deaths) (41 recovered)

Pawnee: 51 (2 deaths) (40 recovered)

Payne: 345 (1 death) (185 recovered)

Pittsburg: 56 (3 deaths) (45 recovered)

Pontotoc: 35 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 97 (4 deaths) (72 recovered)

Pushmataha: 10 (7 recovered)

Rogers: 161 (5 deaths) (107 recovered)

Seminole: 36 (3 deaths) (30 recovered)

Sequoyah: 32 (3 deaths) (18 recovered)

Stephens: 55 (1 death) (46 recovered)

Texas: 984 (6 deaths) (968 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 3,178 (67 deaths) (1,988 recovered)

Wagoner: 238 (19 deaths) (172 recovered)

Washington: 391 (39 deaths) (327 recovered)

Washita: 3 (2 recovered)

Woods: 5 (5 recovered)

Woodward: 12 (11 recovered).

There have been 2,467,554 cases of COVID-19 and 125,039 coronavirus deaths in the United States so far.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

