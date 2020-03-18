1  of  2
Watch Live: Presidential Coronavirus Task Force holds briefing on COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus Coverage: Cancellations across the country, Red Cross concerns, and the road to a vaccine

(KARK) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Newsfeed Now will focus on the latest information and utilize newsrooms across the country.

Today, President Donald Trump said there’s an agreement in place between the United States and Canada to close the border to “non-essential traffic,” he tweeted Wednesday.

President Trump said trade will not be affected by the closure.

Other stories in today’s stream.

  • Justin Moore talks about concert cancellations across the country.
  • The Red Cross is facing blood donation shortages.
  • Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are working on a vaccine for COVID-19.
  • Farmers across the Midwest are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

