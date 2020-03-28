Coronavirus deaths rise to 15, positive cases climb to 377

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 15, and there are now 377 positive cases of the virus in the state.

This is according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“New counties with cases include Le Flore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt’s ‘Safer at Home’ executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16,” an OSDH news release states.

There were eight total deaths and 322 confirmed cases in Oklahoma on Friday, March 27.

The seven new deaths are as follows:

Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65

Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65

One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65

One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group

One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65

OSDH also reports that 1,180 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Oklahoma, and that 126 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.

There are now more COVID-19 testing supplies in Oklahoma.

“On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks. Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day. The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks,” the news release states.

Also, new regional drive-thru testing sites are now open in four cities in Oklahoma. Click here for information about the four locations.

The state also created a website to coordinate corporate PPE donations across Oklahoma to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care. Click here for that website.

