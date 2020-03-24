Breaking News
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 23, 2020

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation still finds itself in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

In a pandemic balancing act, the president says he intends to reopen the country in weeks not months as another major city prepares to go under lockdown. 

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Monday, March 23, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

