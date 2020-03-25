Breaking News
‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 24, 2020

(NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Could changes be coming to the social distancing guidelines? Plus, details on two types of coronavirus tests just approved by the FDA.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

