Coronavirus impacts business travel, school trips in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Cristian Camberos is working extra at this Hideaway Pizza for his senior trip to Italy this year.

"I worked like 60 hours over the summer trying to save up. I had to fundraise. I sold chocolate," Cristian Camberos said.

One week ago, he found out the tour company they're using has canceled the tour due to a travel advisory to Italy as coronavirus continues to spread in the country.

"They basically told us we have three options and those travel options were basically get a travel voucher with them to use at a later date, to reschedule the Italy tour, or to attempt to change to a different tour," Camberos said.

He says they offered no money back even though Cristian bought travel insurance a year ago.

The problem is his travel insurance doesn't cover health issues like COVID-19. AAA Oklahoma says to check your policy before you head on your next vacation.

"It's a good time to check those policies and do some research on them and what they cover because there's a broad spectrum of policies that can be purchased," Sheila Nielsen, AAA Oklahoma travel agent, said.

Sheila Neilsen says travel insurance typically costs about 8 to 10 percent of your trip. However, most do not cover an epidemic or pandemic.

Meanwhile, Will Rogers World Airport is putting out more hand sanitizer and putting up signs as more travelers head through their gates for spring break.

"Wash your hands, stay home if you're sick, don't sneeze into your hand,” Will Rogers World Airport Spokesperson Karen Carney said.

And Oklahomans like Cristian are wondering if they'll ever make it to their final destination.

“It's been saying countdown to Italy and now it says countdown to something,” Camberos said.

Cristian says his teacher is now planning to rebook the high school group to England.

Meanwhile, the airport says business travel has definitely been affected by coronavirus, but they'll have to wait and see how much the threat is impacting travel out of Oklahoma City until after spring break.