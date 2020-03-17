Coronavirus Pandemic prime time report hosted by Lester Holt to air Thursday evening

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Lester Holt will host a special live report on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 9 p.m. CT.

“As developments and massive global impacts continue to unfold around the pandemic, a team of the network’s correspondents will provide crucial real-time information around what viewers need to know about the coronavirus. The one-hour broadcast will also include expert analysis and health advice from NBC’s Coronavirus Crisis Team, including NBC News and MSNBC correspondent Dr. John Torres and top virologist and NBC News and MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Joseph Fair,” said NBC.

NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic will air on NBC, MSNBC, the streaming service NBC News NOW and Telemundo Digital.