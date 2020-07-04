Coronavirus spread continues in Oklahoma with 580 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 continues to spread in Oklahoma with 580 new coronavirus cases reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday.

There have now been 15,645 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Saturday. The 580 new cases is a 3.8 percent bump, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 526-case increase on Friday. There were 15,065 total cases in the state on Friday since the pandemic began in March.

There have been no additional COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. COVID-19 has caused 398 deaths in Oklahoma since the start of the pandemic, according to OSDH.

OSDH reports that 11,965 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19.

Officials have not yet released the latest hospitalization numbers in Oklahoma.

Recently, health officials say they have seen a steady incline in cases across the state as more people go out in public and community spread increases.

A rumor claims that the increase in cases is due to the health department including positive antibody test results into the daily coronavirus case numbers. However, health department officials tell KFOR that is not the case.

“We are not combining antibody test results with the molecular tests. To join the two categories would be confusing and misleading for everyone. We are tracking antibody testing separately,” said Rob Crissinger, manager of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The COVID-19 cases are in the following counties:

Adair: 120 (4 deaths) (108 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 25 (13 recovered)

Beaver: 32 (32 recovered)

Beckham: 11 (8 recovered)

Blaine: 18 (15 recovered)

Bryan: 123 (1 death) (79 recovered)

Caddo: 193 (11 deaths) (171 recovered)

Canadian: 325 (3 deaths) (242 recovered)

Carter: 127 (1 death) (77 recovered)

Cherokee: 90 (1 death) (72 recovered)

Choctaw: 118 (1 death) (105 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 1,035 (40 deaths) (777 recovered)

Coal: 9 (7 recovered)

Comanche: 443 (7 deaths) (381 recovered)

Cotton: 7 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 21 (19 recovered)

Creek: 169 (7 deaths) (128 recovered)

Custer: 62 (53 recovered)

Delaware: 172 (16 deaths) (120 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 1 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 78 (2 deaths) (60 recovered)

Garvin: 89 (1 death) (56 recovered)

Grady: 169 (5 deaths) (130 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harmon: 2

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 12 (8 recovered)

Hughes: 13 (9 recovered)

Jackson: 47 (3 deaths) (29 recovered)

Jefferson: 10 (5 recovered)

Johnston: 13 (12 recovered)

Kay: 108 (7 deaths) (82 recovered)

Kingfisher: 32 (23 recovered)

Kiowa: 12 (1 death) (6 recovered)

Latimer: 14 (1 deaths) (7 recovered)

Le Flore: 35 (1 death) (28 recovered)

Lincoln: 33 (2 deaths) (28 recovered)

Logan: 55 (1 death) (37 recovered)

Love: 31 (29 recovered)

Major: 8 (1 death) (7 recovered)

Marshall: 36 (28 recovered)

Mayes: 93 (5 deaths) (68 recovered)

McClain: 196 (4 deaths) (145 recovered)

McCurtain: 534 (7 deaths) (374 recovered)

McIntosh: 66 (1 death) (49 recovered)

Murray: 21 (16 recovered)

Muskogee: 137 (11 deaths) (88 recovered)

Noble: 40 (1 death) (32 recovered)

Nowata: 36 (1 death) (31 recovered)

Okfuskee: 16 (12 recovered)

Oklahoma: 3,393 (70 deaths) (2,441 recovered)

Okmulgee: 68 (52 recovered)

Osage: 182 (8 deaths) (149 recovered)

Ottawa: 80 (2 deaths) (50 recovered)

Pawnee: 58 (2 deaths) (49 recovered)

Payne: 417 (1 death) (321 recovered)

Pittsburg: 64 (3 deaths) (49 recovered)

Pontotoc: 44 (2 deaths) (30 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 115 (4 deaths) (86 recovered)

Pushmataha: 17 (10 recovered)

Rogers: 214 (6 deaths) (151 recovered)

Seminole: 43 (3 deaths) (33 recovered)

Sequoyah: 46 (3 deaths) (28 recovered)

Stephens: 65 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Texas: 993 (6 deaths) (978 recovered)

Tillman: 25 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Tulsa: 3,974 (72 deaths) (2,996 recovered)

Wagoner: 308 (19 deaths) (217 recovered)

Washington: 403 (39 deaths) (355 recovered)

Washita: 5 (3 recovered)

Woods: 6 (5 recovered)

Woodward: 13 (11 recovered)\

There have been 2,794,153 cases of COVID-19 and 129,434 coronavirus deaths in the United States so far.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

Starbucks closed down eating areas back in March by blocking off tables.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China late last year and has since spread to locations across the globe, including the United States.

While the full extent of COVID-19 is not known yet, reported illnesses have ranged from extremely mild to severe, some resulting in death. Officials say that 80 to 85 percent of cases of COVID-19 have been mild, similar to a cold or the flu.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at a greater risk for a serious case.

