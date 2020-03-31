Coronavirus testing now being done at some metro area urgent care locations

Some urgent care locations in the metro area have started testing for COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some metro urgent care locations are now testing for COVID-19, while other companies are now testing patients in their own homes.

“What we’re taking a look at is what are their initial symptoms,” Nicole Fetters, a P.A. with Access Medical Urgent Care, told News 4.

Some Access Medical locations are now testing for COVID-19.

“So are they coming in, do they have fever, do they have a cough or do they have shortness of breathe,” Fetters said.

Once patients meet that criteria, Fetters said then they’re looking at whether the patient can be considered “higher-risk”.

“So, someone who’s had direct contact with a positive COVID or direct contact with someone who’s been tested for it,” she said. “Also, if they’re immunocompromised or they have other medical conditions that put those patients at higher risk.”

Fetters told News 4 the location in Norman and in OKC off Northwest Expressway have been testing for about a week and a half now.

At the Norman location where News 4 met Fetters on Tuesday, she said so far, they’ve tested about 25 patients, and one patient has tested positive.

“Now, we’re still seeing patients and we’ve got an environment that we’re only letting one person in the waiting room, and anyone who has COVID symptoms, they’re staying in their car, and I’m going out or the providers are going out and testing them,” Fetters said.

Testing is also underway in some patients’ homes thanks to two Oklahoma companies that have teamed up to provide in-home COVID-19 testing.

In a press release sent to News 4 on Tuesday, officials with Alpha Health and Hospice and Direct Detection, Prevention and Surveillance LLC said they completed their first in-home COVID-19 test this week.

Officials said this is the first of its kind in Oklahoma.

Continued Coronavirus Coverage