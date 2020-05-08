Coronavirus testing sites opening at numerous Walmarts across metro area

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three more Walmarts in the metro area are opening COVID-19 testing sites.

Walmarts at 1801 Belle Isle Blvd., and 6100 West Reno, in Oklahoma City will each open a testing site Friday, May 8, according to an Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) news release.

The Walmart at 5401 Tinker Diagonal St., in Del City, will open a testing site Friday, May 15.

Each site will do tests from 7-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Walmart at 3301 Southwest 104th St., has already been taking appointments for people who suspect they may have COVID-19 symptoms, and will continue to do so through this weekend and early next week. But they will be on the same schedule as the other Walmart beginning Friday, May 15.

“With the partnership with Walmart, there will be multiple testing sites in most quadrants of Oklahoma City and County,” said OCCHD Executive Director Dr. Patrick McGough. “We encourage those 65-years-old and above to take advantage of the testing.”

Click here to schedule an appointment to be tested.

OCCHD has an ongoing testing site at the Bennett Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. Call OCCHD’s nurse triage hotline at (405) 425-4489 to schedule a test.

The Centers for Disease Control and Management list the following as COVID-19 symptoms:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell.

