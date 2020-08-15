COVID-19 cases confirmed at multiple Central Oklahoma schools as fall semester begins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several Central Oklahoma school districts started the fall semester this past week, and with the start of school came multiple reports of students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19.

Numerous school districts that returned to in-person classes released notices this past week, stating that students or staff either tested positive for COVID-19 or had been exposed to the virus.

Those schools are as follows:

• Edmond Public Schools officials announced that a teacher tested positive for COVID-19. Students were not exposed because school was not in session. Teacher professional development was conducted in Edmond this past week.

• Konawa Public Schools officials dismissed classes on Friday until Monday, Aug. 31, after a child tested positive for COVID-19.

• Mid-Del Schools confirmed to KFOR on Wednesday that four staff members at Carl Albert Middle School tested positive for coronavirus.

• Moore Public Schools officials said on Friday that one student at Westmoore High School, one student at Moore High School and a school district coach all tested positive for COVID-19. The Westmoore student was aware of having COVID-19 when coming to school.

• Newcastle Public Schools officials said on Thursday that one student at Newcastle Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

• Oklahoma City-County Health Department officials stated Thursday that they had been notified of possible COVID-19 exposure at multiple school facilities.

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School officials announced on Friday that a young student tested positive for COVID-19. St. Elizabeth is in Edmond.

• Yukon Public Schools delayed the start of school and moved entirely to virtual learning after students, teachers, administrative staff, district staff, support staff, construction staff, library book company staff and cabinet supply company staff tested positive for COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that community members take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

• Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.

• Disinfect frequently touched surfaces and objects.

• Stay at home, if possible.

• If you must go out, practice social distancing, leaving at least six feet between you and other people.

• Avoid gatherings that include more than 10 people.

The CDC lists the following recommendations for those who have had close contact – within 6 feet for approximately 15 minutes – with an individual who has COVID-19:

• Stay home until 14 days after last exposure and maintain social distance (at least 6 feet) from others at all times

• Self-monitor for symptoms

• Check temperature twice a day

• Watch for fever, cough, or shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

• Avoid contact with people at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19

• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop

