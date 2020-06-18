COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma surge; OSDH reports 450 new cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The COVID-19 pandemic is surging in Oklahoma with 450 new coronavirus cases, a 5.1 percent increase and record high in the state, two days before President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on Saturday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reports on Thursday that there have been 9,354 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. OSDH reported on Wednesday that there were 8,904 cases of coronavirus.

That’s an increase of 450 cases, a 5.1 percent.

OSDH reported a 259-case increase on Wednesday.

The drastic increase in cases comes after more and more Oklahomans began going out in public.

Oklahoma began its statewide, three-phase reopening in late April.

Also, large-scale protests have been held in Oklahoma since late May, days after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Trump’s rally will be at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday.

The BOK Center has a seating capacity of 19,199, but officials expect around 100,000 people to show up for the rally.

BOK Center personnel are asking the Trump Campaign for a health and safety plan ahead of the rally.

COVID-19 cases are in the following Oklahoma counties:

Adair: 101 (4 deaths) (89 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 11 (4 recovered)

Beaver: 30 (30 recovered)

Beckham: 8 (7 recovered)

Blaine: 12 (9 recovered)

Bryan: 64 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Caddo: 181 (10 deaths) (160 recovered)

Canadian: 175 (3 deaths) (138 recovered)

Carter: 62 (1 death) (54 recovered)

Cherokee: 58 (1 death) (34 recovered)

Choctaw: 107 (1 death) (97 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 605 (40 deaths) (496 recovered)

Coal: 6 (4 recovered)

Comanche: 360 (5 deaths) (303 recovered)

Cotton: 5 (2 deaths) (3 recovered)

Craig: 17 (16 recovered)

Creek: 118 (7 deaths) (97 recovered)

Custer: 46 (35 recovered)

Delaware: 112 (16 deaths) (85 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (2 recovered)

Garfield: 53 (1 death) (45 recovered)

Garvin: 39 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Grady: 122 (4 deaths) (108 recovered)

Grant: 2 (2 recovered)

Greer: 66 (7 deaths) (57 recovered)

Harper: 1 (1 recovered)

Haskell: 7 (6 recovered)

Hughes: 3 (3 recovered)

Jackson: 32 (3 deaths) (25 recovered)

Jefferson: 4 (4 recovered)

Johnston: 8 (5 recovered)

Kay: 72 (7 deaths) (53 recovered)

Kingfisher: 13 (12 recovered)

Kiowa: 6 (4 recovered)

Latimer: 7 (1 deaths) (5 recovered)

Le Flore: 25 (1 death) (14 recovered)

Lincoln: 26 (2 deaths) (20 recovered)

Logan: 25 (1 death) (19 recovered)

Love: 25 (19 recovered)

Major: 7 (1 death) (5 recovered)

Marshall: 21 (11 recovered)

Mayes: 60 (4 deaths) (32 recovered)

McClain: 120 (4 deaths) (106 recovered)

McCurtain: 189 (2 deaths) (100 recovered)

McIntosh: 25 (1 death) (13 recovered)

Murray: 12 (7 recovered)

Muskogee: 80 (8 deaths) (49 recovered)

Noble: 24 (10 recovered)

Nowata: 27 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Okfuskee: 7 (6 recovered)

Oklahoma: 1,861 (65 deaths) (1,386 recovered)

Okmulgee: 32 (28 recovered)

Osage: 124 (8 deaths) (97 recovered)

Ottawa: 42 (2 deaths) (34 recovered)

Pawnee: 41 (2 deaths) (35 recovered)

Payne: 179 (1 death) (52 recovered)

Pittsburg: 47 (3 deaths) (39 recovered)

Pontotoc: 24 (2 deaths) (18 recovered)

Pottawatomie : 79 (4 deaths) (62 recovered)

Pushmataha: 7 (4 recovered)

Rogers: 113 (5 deaths) (83 recovered)

Seminole: 31 (3 deaths) (28 recovered)

Sequoyah: 21 (3 deaths) (15 recovered)

Stephens: 48 (1 death) (40 recovered)

Texas: 976 (6 deaths) (956 recovered)

Tillman: 23 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Tulsa: 1,945 (65 deaths) (1,226 recovered)

Wagoner: 189 (17 deaths) (140 recovered)

Washington: 361 (38 deaths) (309 recovered)

Washita: 3 (1 recovered)

Woods: 5 (4 recovered)

Woodward: 11 (6 recovered).

There are two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total so far to 366.

Thursday’s OSDH report states that 7,071 people in Oklahoma have recovered from COVID-19.

There are currently 211 people hospitalized, including 129 confirmed cases and 82 persons under investigation. That’s a 16 percent increase in hospitalization since the Wednesday.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

