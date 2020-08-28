COVID-19 hot spot protocols implemented at Cleveland & Pottawatomie County prisons

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is implementing COVID-19 hot spot protocols at three prisons, including a prison in Cleveland County and a prison in Pottawatomie County.

Hot spot protocols are also being implemented at Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Cleveland County, Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in Pottawatomie County and Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Muskogee County, according to an ODOC news release..

“Declaring a hot spot initiates increased response protocols including providing additional PPE to staff, closing visitation and volunteer access, and shifting work stations within the facility to prevent further spread of the virus,” the news release states.

ODOC, in coordination with the Oklahoma State Department of Health, classified the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center a hot spot following a spike in COVID-19 cases at the prison, according to the news release.

Dozens of inmates at the Taft prison, where over 800 female inmates are detained, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

The COVID-19 spike prompted testing of all potentially exposed inmates at the prison, according to the news release.

ODOC officials are awaiting official test results as prison staff provides core services to all inmates, the news release states.

“Once test results identify infected inmates, staff will isolate them and quarantine those exposed,” the news release states.

