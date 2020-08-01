COVID-19 resurgence continues with 1,244 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread in Oklahoma, with 1,244 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There have now been 37,731 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March. The 1,244 new cases is a 3.4 percent bump, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported a 747-case increase on Friday. There were 36,487 total cases in the state on Friday since the pandemic began in March.

There have been eight new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

OSDH officials report that 549 people have died from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Officials have not released the most up-to-date number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state.

OSDH reported on Friday that 621 people were hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19 as of July 30.

Officials reported Saturday that 30,282 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Oklahoma since March.

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 289 (5 deaths) (204 recovered)

Alfalfa: 3 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 62 (51 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (34 recovered)

Beckham: 43 (1 death) (29 recovered)

Blaine: 46 (26 recovered)

Bryan: 381 (1 death) (296 recovered)

Caddo: 359 (14 deaths) (244 recovered)

Canadian: 1,059 (5 deaths) (848 recovered)

Carter: 302 (3 deaths) (243 recovered)

Cherokee: 321 (1 death) (191 recovered)

Choctaw: 164 (1 death) (153 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,652 (49 deaths) (2,050 recovered)

Coal: 26 (23 recovered)

Comanche: 762 (10 deaths) (694 recovered)

Cotton: 17 (2 deaths) (13 recovered)

Craig: 72 (58 recovered)

Creek: 495 (13 deaths) (374 recovered)

Custer: 190 (147 recovered)

Delaware: 399 (19 deaths) (330 recovered)

Dewey: 7 (7 recovered)

Ellis: 3 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 363 (4 deaths) (259 recovered)

Garvin: 202 (4 deaths) (169 recovered)

Grady: 406 (6 deaths) (356 recovered)

Grant: 11 (7 recovered)

Greer: 80 (7 deaths) (67 recovered)

Harmon: 24 (4 recovered)

Harper: 9 (3 recovered)

Haskell: 40 (26 recovered)

Hughes: 107 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Jackson: 478 (4 deaths) (353 recovered)

Jefferson: 30 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 40 (32 recovered)

Kay: 214 (10 deaths) (163 recovered)

Kingfisher: 107 (85 recovered)

Kiowa: 27 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Latimer: 67 (1 death) (35 recovered)

Le Flore: 229 (1 death) (127 recovered)

Lincoln: 125 (2 deaths) (86 recovered)

Logan: 180 (1 death) (146 recovered)

Love: 64 (61 recovered)

Major: 25 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Marshall: 97 (68 recovered)

Mayes: 282 (6 deaths) (212 recovered)

McClain: 389 (4 deaths) (338 recovered)

McCurtain: 818 (25 deaths) (708 recovered)

McIntosh: 151 (1 death) (114 recovered)

Murray: 59 (49 recovered)

Muskogee: 433 (16 deaths) (293 recovered)

Noble: 77 (2 deaths) (65 recovered)

Nowata: 55 (1 death) (50 recovered)

Okfuskee: 55 (29 recovered)

Oklahoma: 9,214 (98 deaths) (7,411 recovered)

Okmulgee: 394 (3 deaths) (267 recovered)

Osage: 360 (11 deaths) (303 recovered)

Other: 25 (4 recovered)

Ottawa: 337 (2 deaths) (257 recovered)

Pawnee: 122 (3 deaths) (100 recovered)

Payne: 661 (3 deaths) (583 recovered)

Pittsburg: 191 (3 deaths) (128 recovered)

Pontotoc: 171 (2 deaths) (132 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 383 (7 deaths) (261 recovered)

Pushmataha: 101 (57 recovered)

Roger Mills: 8 (6 recovered)

Rogers: 778 (14 deaths) (566 recovered)

Seminole: 189 (5 deaths) (105 recovered)

Sequoyah: 252 (4 deaths) (143 recovered)

Stephens: 174 (2 deaths) (143 recovered)

Texas: 1,034 (7 deaths) (1,004 recovered)

Tillman: 55 (1 death) (44 recovered)

Tulsa: 8,986 (101 deaths) (7,607 recovered)

Wagoner: 726 (22 deaths) (576 recovered)

Washington: 566 (39 deaths) (491 recovered)

Washita: 24 (18 recovered)

Woods: 15 (14 recovered)

Woodward: 32 (27 recovered)

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

