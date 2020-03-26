COVID-19 testing site for high-risk individuals created at Oklahoma State Fairground

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is partnering with a private laboratory to test individuals at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The high risk individuals who will be tested are those who meet the Centers for Disease Control and Health’s “high risk” criteria and include the following:

Health care workers

First responders

Individuals over 65 years old

Individuals who are immunocompromised

OCCHD officials established the site at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds, 3001 General Pershing Blvd., in Oklahoma City, with a limited number of sample kits, according to an OCCHD news release.

“Tests will be administered by appointment only to persons who have a doctor’s referral. Persons who come to the site without a doctor’s referral will not be granted entry. Physicians and hospitals can review the most recent Health Alert Network (HAN) document for information on the referral protocol,” the news release states.

