COVID-19 testing to be conducted in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – COVID-19 testing will be conducted in Altus, Okla., Wednesday, April 1.

Mayor Jack Smiley announced the testing on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Smiley said testing will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the south parking lot of Western Oklahoma State College.

Testing was originally supposed to be on Thursday, but it was moved up to Wednesday.

To qualify for testing, you have to be an Oklahoma resident with an official picture ID. Testing officials request two official forms of ID, Smiley said.

Only one test is allowed per family. Also, you must have a fever and either a cough or shortness of breath to be tested.

Military families are allowed to be tested even if they are not Oklahoma residents.

