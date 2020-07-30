COVID-19 testing troubles: Woman notified of positive result after 7-day hospital stay, metro man waits 19 days

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans say they are boiling over with frustration after waiting weeks for their COVID-19 results to come back. The Oklahoma State Department of Health tells KFOR they are working in overdrive to notify people as quickly as possible.

Misty Rockford of Sulphur says she became sick and knew she had to go to the emergency room. She says she took a COVID-19 test and began waiting days. Her doctor and nurses even became frustrated.

“They needed to find out because we needed to know how to treat me,” Misty Rockford said. “That test depended on it.”

The mom of two says she was barely able to breathe as her lymph nodes became swollen. Rockford stayed in the hospital for a week for tests.

“I even had my doctor say, ‘I will get in my car and take the swab myself to the test site,'” Rockford said.

Misty told KFOR on Wednesday that she is feeling better and was released to go home after her week-long stay.

Then, a call came from the health department revealing her results were positive. The news came seven days after she was tested.

“That is not acceptable,” Rockford said.

David Douglas tells KFOR he waited 19 days for his results. He was swabbed back on July 10.

His test was sent to a private lab.

Then, three weeks passed.

“I thought it was lost or had been misplaced or something,” David Douglas said.

But Wednesday afternoon, he finally learned he’s negative.

Wednesday, KFOR also reached out to the Oklahoma State Department of Health asking why people waiting so long. Officials didn’t respond to our requests for comment or an interview.

Last week, officials with OSDH did speak with KFOR.

“It requires a work force and the manpower to notify 8,000 people a day,” Donelle Harder with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said.

OSDH also adds they are now prioritizing positive results first when notifying results.

Meanwhile, Misty says she’s thankful to be back home. Now, she’s trying to protect her two children and her elderly mother.

“It was worrisome,” Rockford said. “I had a lot more to worry about than just COVID-19.”

