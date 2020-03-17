Crest Foods grocery store chain looking to hire 200-300 workers across metro area

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Crest Foods/Fresh Market is looking to hire hundreds of new workers as more and more people lose work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In this time of people possibly not having a source of income, Crest Foods/ Crest Fresh Market grocery stores currently have 200-300 jobs openings they are wishing to fill,” Kevin Ergenbright, Vice President of Crest Foods/Crest Fresh Market, told KFOR.

Scores of people have recently lost work as several public and private employers close their businesses to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Anyone interested in a job at Crest Foods can contact their nearest store or apply online by clicking here.

There are eight Crest locations across the metro area, including Midwest City, Edmond, Moore, Oklahoma City and Norman.

