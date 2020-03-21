Breaking News
Date to file and pay 2019 Oklahoma income tax return extended to July

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline for Oklahomans to file and pay their 2019 Oklahoma income tax return has been extended to July 15, 2020.

Paula Ross with the Oklahoma Tax Commission wants state residents to know that the Tax Commission has decided to extend the filing date from April 15 to July 15.

The Tax Commission made the decision after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin announced Friday that the federal income tax filing deadline had been extended from April 15 to July 15.

Click here to keep up with current Oklahoma Tax Commission information regarding COVID-19 updates.

