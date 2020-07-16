Daycares added to the OCCHD list of COVID-19 hot spots to watch out for

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Daycare centers have been added to the Oklahoma City County Health Department’s list of “serious” hot spots for spreading coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, what to do about daycares has been at issue.

Juggling a full-time job and caring for kids stuck at home can be an impossible task.

State Representative Mickey Dollens and his wife are trying to balance their jobs and taking care of their two kids after their daycare shut down following a COVID-19 infection.

“We have staggered nap schedules so there’s a few windows throughout the day of about 30 minutes to an hour that I try to work on my stuff and call constituents,” Dollens said. “But most of the productivity happens at night once they’re asleep from 8 p.m. to midnight, and sometimes beyond.”

The addition was made late Wednesday night after the most recent data from the past couple weeks showed an increase in infections at daycares.

“A large majority of these were staff workers that were working,” said OCCHD emergency preparedness epidemiologist Hieremila Haile. “They do a lot of direct care with the children, especially if it’s someone under the age of two. So there is a higher risk of potential exposure. However, right now we haven’t identified a larger outbreak of at least two more associated within one setting. We’re hoping that will not be the case.”

When a case is discovered, OCCHD contact tracers contact everyone they believe may have been exposed to the person with the confirmed case.

Because the information is new, OCCHD is still analyzing the implications of what this could mean for schools reopening.

In the meantime, Haile and OCCHD Deputy Director Dr. Patrick McGough are advising daycare staff to wear masks to mitigate the spread of the virus.

At Spontenaity Kid Care on West Memorial Road, Director Stacia Lancaster said they take numerous safety measures including taking temperatures, switching rooms every hour and sanitizing, and frequent hand-washing breaks for the kids which includes hand sanitizing.

“Of course the kids think the foaming hand sanitizers are just the coolest thing ever,” Lancaster said.

Masks, she said, are one of the biggest hurdles for childcare.

“Kids thrive off of those interactions, they thrive off of your mood and your expressions, and so wearing a mask, they’re missing that expression, so it’s almost scary for them,” she said. “Whereas with the older kids, they think the mask is the coolest thing. They get to wear different masks and all that good stuff.”

Continued Coronavirus Coverage

Latest Stories