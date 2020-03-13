Dealing with coronavirus-induced anxiety

James Bost, Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, speaks with News 4’s Heather Holeman about how community members can deal with coronavirus-related anxiety.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Anxiety is on the rise as the threat of coronavirus spreads across the nation.

COVID-19 is prompting community members to have anxiety over finance, health and the future.

James Bost, Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), spoke with News 4 about how community members can deal with coronavirus-related anxiety.

Bost provides insight into this urgent issue in the above video.

The NAMI helpline can be reached by calling (800) 950-6264 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.