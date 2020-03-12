Live Now
Deer Creek School District adding extra safety, sanitation measures

Coronavirus

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A metro school district says it is adding extra safety and sanitation measures amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials with Deer Creek School District say they are in constant communication with Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

“As we receive guidance, we will share the information with you,” said officials.

They say they will also be following all Center for Disease Control guidelines and have added extra safety and sanitation measures in classroom procedures, school cleaning, and child nutrition.

