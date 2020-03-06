Deer Creek School District says students clear to return after coronavirus scare

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – After a potential exposure to the coronavirus, officials with the Deer Creek School District say that the students have been cleared to return to class by the health department.

Deer Creek Schools Superintendent Ranet Tippens sent an email to parents and families of students, assuring them that the school district immediately contacted the Oklahoma Department of Health and consulted with state epidemiologists. Officials also contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Students who had potential exposure stayed home while the Department of Health verified their exposure risk and/or potential need for quarantine, Tippens said.

The Department of Health notified the school district that all the students are clear to return to school.

“The Oklahoma Department of Health confirmed this afternoon that students at our schools are not at risk from this incident,” the email states.

The virus is spread between people who are within about six feet of each other via coughing or sneezing.

The school district provided parents the following list of good health habits which prevent the spread of coronavirus and other viruses such as the flu and decrease the risk of getting sick:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, with 60% alcohol, if soap and water are not available.

Cough into a tissue or your elbow (not your hand), then throw tissue away and wash your hands.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with people who are sick and stay home when you are sick.

Keep students home if they are running a temperature or if they report not feeling well or appear weak or ill.

Consult your healthcare provider if you or your child has health conditions that put you at increased risk.

“We all have a role to play in keeping students, staff, and families healthy and safe. You can help by staying informed, practicing good hygiene, and staying home or keeping children home if they have been running a fever or are exhibiting signs of a fever. You can also help by keeping schools, places of employment, etc. informed if you feel you and/or your family members have had a potential exposure event,” Tippens said.

Click here for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website, which provides school districts additional information on how to prevent and respond to coronavirus.