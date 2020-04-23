Del City changes proclamation to align with governor’s reopening plan

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders announced a plan to reopen businesses across the state over the next several weeks, city officials in Del City say they are changing their proclamation in order to align with the new plan.

On Wednesday, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules on Friday.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

On Thursday, city leaders in Del City announced that the city will stay in alignment with the governor’s guidelines.

As a result, the following businesses can open on April 24 as long as employees are wearing masks:

Hair salons

Barber shops

Spas

Nail salons

Pet groomers.

State parks and recreation.

On May 1, the following businesses can open to the public:

Restaurant dining rooms

Gyms

Sporting venues

Places of worship as long as every other row is left open and social distancing protocols are maintained.

Tattoo parlors for appointments only

Non-essential businesses

Outside yard sales

All citizens are still encouraged to follow safer-at-home guidelines, maintain social distancing, avoid gatherings that don’t allow for proper social distancing, and adhere to CDC guidelines and executive order regarding isolation after travel.

Officials say that employers should create plans to allow employees to return to work in phases, close common areas that don’t allow for social distancing, and accommodate requests of employees that are members of the vulnerable population.

City leaders say that for ever 14 day period that hospital and incident rates remain manageable and level, they will move to another phase of reopening.