Del City prohibits gatherings of 50 people or more, discourages gatherings of 10 or more

DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Del City leaders responded to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday night by prohibiting gatherings of 50 people or more, and strongly discouraging gatherings of 10 people or more.

Del City’s City Council made the mandates by amending the Declaration of Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic during a special meeting, according to a city news release.

The council made the following modifications to city rules, which go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, March 22:

Organized gatherings of fifty (50) or more people, excepting political subdivisions and

state entities over which the City of Del City has no control are hereby prohibited until

the expiration of this emergency declaration. In accordance with guidance from the CDC, residents are further urged to avoid all

gatherings of ten (10) persons or more. All private clubs, bars and lounges located within the corporate limits of the City of Del

City shall be prohibited from operating or opening to the patrons until the expiration of

this emergency declaration. Restaurant dining rooms, and other dine-in service areas such as “food courts” and

“buffets” , shall be closed for the public health, life, safety and welfare of the general

public. Drive thru or to go orders are encouraged to limit the exposure of the spread of

COVID-19 in our community. This shall remain in effect until the expiration of this

emergency declaration. Grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail establishments are urged to set “senior hours”

to allow those who are elderly or others who have high risk factors identified by the CDC

to have designated shopping hours.

