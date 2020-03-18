Denny’s offers free delivery during limited hours amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to manage the evolving impact of COVID-19, Denny’s restaurants in Oklahoma is waiving all delivery fees through April 12 and limiting store hours.
Denny’s restaurants are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. for carryout and delivery only.
Customers can now request a contactless delivery option through dennys.com.
And while their dining areas are closed, Denny’s is also taking the following steps to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees:
- Eliminating all condiments, silverware and placemats from each table
- Cleaning chairs, tables, hi-chairs, and condiment containers after each guest
- Cleaning critical high touch areas in dining rooms and restrooms every 30 minutes
- Requiring each employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer