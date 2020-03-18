Denny’s offers free delivery during limited hours amid outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In an effort to manage the evolving impact of COVID-19, Denny’s restaurants in Oklahoma is waiving all delivery fees through April 12 and limiting store hours.

Denny’s restaurants are open daily from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. for carryout and delivery only.

Customers can now request a contactless delivery option through dennys.com.

And while their dining areas are closed, Denny’s is also taking the following steps to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees:

Eliminating all condiments, silverware and placemats from each table

Cleaning chairs, tables, hi-chairs, and condiment containers after each guest

Cleaning critical high touch areas in dining rooms and restrooms every 30 minutes

Requiring each employee to wash their hands every 20 minutes with soap and water then apply an alcohol-based hand sanitizer