DHS asking faith communities to help with childcare centers for first responders

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state agency is calling on faith communities in the state to step up and help first responders.

“Childcare centers are closing which is beginning to effect the ability of first responders to provide vital services during this time,” a notice from DHS read.

Now, the Department of Human Services is asking faith communities across Oklahoma to help during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It is not necessary that your congregation has a functional childcare center currently, as DHS is offering an expedited license which would allow you to do this temporarily due to COVID-19,” the notice read.

