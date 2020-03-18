DHS urging Oklahoma daycares to stay open amid school, restaurant and bar closures

The Department of Human Services is urging daycares to stay open, saying if they were to close, first responders like doctors and nurses would no longer be able to fight COVID-19.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Daycares across Oklahoma are still open as restaurants, bars and schools shut down.

As of Tuesday night, the Department of Human Services is urging daycares to stay open, saying if they were to close, first responders like doctors and nurses would no longer be able to fight COVID-19.

Paula Koos, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma Child Care Resource Association, says information is changing day by day.

“It’s been kind of a rollercoaster,” she said.

She says most daycares are choosing to stay open because of recommendations from the Department of Human Services.

“They don’t have any COVID-19, and they have enough of a population of parents that need childcare that if they close it would produce a world of hurt for a lot of families,” said Koos.

Koos is now fielding calls from parents like Angela Gaines-Banister, who cannot work from home.

“My work doesn’t actually have the option to work from home, so if I were to have to stay home with them it would be all unpaid,” said Gaines-Banister.

Her daycare is still open for now, but is using new protocols, like increased sanitation and encouraging social distancing from parents.

“We are not allowed in the rooms, making sure everyone has their hands washed,” said Gaines-Banister.

But for some parents, staying home is their only option.

“I know I’ll be soon working from home, so I’ll be able to watch him there,” says Oklahoma parent Andy Snow.

While he watches his son at home, what happens to the hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars he’s already paid to his daycare?

“If they’re not going to the daycare, I don’t feel like we should have to pay for it,” said Snow.

News 4 also received an email from a parent whose child attends Creme De Le Creme in Oklahoma City. The parent is working from home, but the daycare says they are still responsible for the payment even if their child does not attend.

News 4 got in touch with the CEO of the company who immediately asked the reporter to stop calling. He then agreed to answer a single question. We asked, “What are you telling parents who can’t pay for their child’s daycare because they aren’t able to work? What can we tell our viewers?”

He did not answer and hung up.

Koos, with the Oklahoma Child Care Resource Association, said this is a likely scenario.

“This is going to be a very difficult period for everyone involved in childcare. Somebody is probably going to get hurt in this whole process,” she said.

News 4 also reached out to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office regarding Oklahoma daycares, but as of now, has not yet heard back.

If you need help finding childcare for your children, call the Oklahoma Child Care Resource & Referral Association at (800) 438-0008.

